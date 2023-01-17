HomePersia's Picks

Missy Elliott, Chris Brown & More Announced As Headliners For Usher's Lovers & Friends Festival

Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday

Las Vegas is about to be insane thanks to Usher’s Lovers & Friends huge line up! The festival lineup was just revealed and its more than star studded with performances from Chris Brown, Boyz II Men, Lil Kim, T.I., Soulja Boy, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Master P, Ginuwine, Miguel, Yung Joc, Chingy, Eve, Lil Kim, Bow Wow Petey Pablo and more. Tickets go on sale January 20th!! Check out the full lineup below,

