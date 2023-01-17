Missy Elliott, Chris Brown & More Announced As Headliners For Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
Las Vegas is about to be insane thanks to Usher’s Lovers & Friends huge line up! The festival lineup was just revealed and its more than star studded with performances from Chris Brown, Boyz II Men, Lil Kim, T.I., Soulja Boy, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Master P, Ginuwine, Miguel, Yung Joc, Chingy, Eve, Lil Kim, Bow Wow Petey Pablo and more. Tickets go on sale January 20th!! Check out the full lineup below,