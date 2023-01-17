Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-17-23]

CLOSE
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
ETM Defense & Solutions
Business Description: “We custom build firearms training that makes YOU the first responder for YOUR family”
Business Website: https://etmdefenseandsolutions.com/
Let’s Brunch Café
Business Description: “Whether it’s night or day, we’ll always serve breakfast and mimosas at Let’s Brunch Café!”
Business Website: IG: @letsbrunhcafebaltimore
Plush Vodka
Business Description: “Let your spirit live in the taste of sophistication.”
Business Website: https://plushvodka.com/
