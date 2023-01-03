Ivan Bates To Be Sworn In As Baltimore’s New State’s Attorney

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

As the new year rolls in, changes in city positions and state laws will also take effect.

Happening today, Baltimore City’s new State’s Attorney, Ivan Bates, will be sworn into office.

Last July, he beat incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary.

Bates told local media he plans to crack down on illegal guns, violent crimes and squeegee workers

Additionally, Anthony Brown will also be sworn in as Maryland’s new Attorney General.

