Monster Jam Is Returning To Baltimore Next Year For 30th Anniversary

Monster Jam is returning to Baltimore!

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Monster Jam will drop by the new CFG Bank Arena beginning on April 28 until April 30.

Tickets are currently on presale for Monster Jam Preferred Customers. The general public will be able to start purchasing on Dec. 20.

The show will feature speed and skill competitions but there are plenty of things you can see and do! Click here for more details.