Kevin Durant Donates $500,000 To Bowie State University

Congratulations are in order for Bowie State University’s Athletic department. Kevin Durant and The Kevin Durant foundation announced yesterday that he is donating $500,000. The money donated will go towards fixing the gym and updating the program.

Dr. Aminta Breaux, Bowie State Presidents shared, “We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his foundation have generously donated to Bowie State. His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure offer a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”

With the money, the gym will get an upgraded press box, more bleachers and new court to play Basketball.

If you’re not into Basketball no worries, The Kevin Durant foundation also is working on something for runners. They are working on a scholarship for track students. The foundation announced, “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” Wanda Durant, who leads the foundation, said in a release. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

Wanda Durant, who leads the foundation shared her thoughts on the donation. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County. Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

It’s always great when people who have made it are able to give back.

