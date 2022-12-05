Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Gives Update On Lamar Jackson’s Knee Injury

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images
Sunday was a crazy day for Baltimore Ravens fans when Lamar Jackson was injured on the last play of the first half. Despite the set back the Ravens did pull out a win but many fans wondered what the update was on Lamar. Well during a press conference, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says Jackson will undergo tests and will likely miss “days to weeks.” He also said we should have an update on Jackson prognosis soon no later than Wednesday. Check out his full response to the injury below,