HomeB'more

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Gives Update On Lamar Jackson’s Knee Injury

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Lamar Jackson Ravens

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

 

Sunday was a crazy day for Baltimore Ravens fans when Lamar Jackson was injured on the last play of the first half. Despite the set back the Ravens did pull out a win but many fans wondered what the update was on Lamar. Well during a press conference, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says Jackson will undergo tests and will likely miss “days to weeks.” He also said we  should have an update on Jackson prognosis soon no later than Wednesday. Check out his full response to the injury below,

 

Close