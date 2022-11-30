HomeMusic

Nas and 21 Savage Drop ‘One Mic, One Gun’

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
21 Savage Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

It looks like Nas and 21 Savage have come together to put the nonsense behind them. Just weeks after Nas released King’s disease III, 21 Savage was apart of a Clubhouse conversations where the QB rapper was the topic. They were discussing the new project and his relevance in Hip Hop now.  21 went on to say, “I don’t feel like he’s releveant. I just feel like he got a loyal fanbase. He still makes great music”.

As expected, 21 faced backlash for his comments against Nas. He logged onto Twitter to clarify his statement about him. He tweeted, “I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.”

The Royalty Tour: Nas & Mary J. Blige

Source: Aaron Wiggins / Aaron Wiggins

Instead of igniting a war between the legends and the new school rappers, the two have decided to come together to create some music. At midnight, they released “One Mic, One Gun”

Nas shared on IG that “only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational priciples of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”

21 savage , NAS

Close