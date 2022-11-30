Nas and 21 Savage Drop ‘One Mic, One Gun’

Kelson is definitely knocking at your door and is determined to be the next best personality in radio, television, big screen or wherever his career opportunities take him. Perseverance, determination, a strong will and a never settling for anything but the best attitude are just a few attributes that Kelson is equipped with to climb his way to the top. Entering the radio game at the age of 19 he's already made a tremendous mark on his peers, co-workers and his surrounding neighborhood. With friends and family already dabbling in the entertainment business it was only a year after entering the doors of the University of Maryland that he exited in search of his true dream… to entertain. During a transition of switching colleges, Kelson landed the opportunity that would jump off a lifetime of endless career objectives. ... In 2005, Kelson received his B.S. in Electronic Media & Film with a concentration in Radio from Towson University. His experience in radio, warm, welcome, outgoing, competitive, friendly, sarcastic personality, and teachings have helped shaped Kelson's success and the degree has help solidify it. In 2007 and 2008 he was promoted to interim Music Director/Program Director Assistant for 92Q Jams. A year later he was officially crowned Music Director title. Having an on-air shift and assisting the programming department of the number 1 station in Baltimore may be considered a lot however it is do-able. Over the years, Kelson went on to do radio in Washington D.C. (WKYS-FM) and hosting the hottest Saturday night clubs, before transitioning to Cincinnati to host Afternoons and get his first stripes as a Program Director of 101.1 The Wiz (WIZF-FM). In 2016, Kelson returned back home to host the #1 Afternoon show, Kels In the Afternoon, for two years while overseeing the cluster of stations owned by Urban One Inc in Baltimore. In 2020, Kelson proudest accomplishment is being the father of his daughter, Blake. When Kelson isn’t being a daddy, doing radio, he is being a Chef. “I love cooking for people and them tasting my flavorful food.” He’s launched his own cooking channel, Cookn With Kels, and hosting Zoom cooking class. For those who like to sit back and watch as others progress don't blink because you may miss Kelson as he excels to the top. His motto "MAKE YA HATERZ YA MOTIVATERZ."

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Nas and 21 Savage have come together to put the nonsense behind them. Just weeks after Nas released King’s disease III, 21 Savage was apart of a Clubhouse conversations where the QB rapper was the topic. They were discussing the new project and his relevance in Hip Hop now. 21 went on to say, “I don’t feel like he’s releveant. I just feel like he got a loyal fanbase. He still makes great music”.

As expected, 21 faced backlash for his comments against Nas. He logged onto Twitter to clarify his statement about him. He tweeted, “I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.”

Instead of igniting a war between the legends and the new school rappers, the two have decided to come together to create some music. At midnight, they released “One Mic, One Gun”

Nas shared on IG that “only way we moving is with love, respect and unity. The foundational priciples of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”