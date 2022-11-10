Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Muse On Instagram

Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram donning a beautiful look that left us with fashion envy!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked an all-black look that fit her like a glove which included shiny leather black pants and a black cut out crop top that showed off her killer abs. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry and black sunnies to make the look extra cool. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a big, fluffy curls as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 14 million followers. Check it out below.

One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this sexy look! Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?