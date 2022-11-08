Justin Bieber Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Following Migos rapper Takeoff being shot and killed in Houston his funeral arrangements have been released. Monday it was announced that his funeral would held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Friday and now we also know at least one person who may be performing in his honor. Sources say Justin Bieber will be mic’d up ready to sing! This has come as a bit of a surprise to many fans considering he doesn’t have a song with Takeoff and we never really seen a relationship being built between the two.

TMZ reports,

Sources familiar with the situation tell us JB is set to hit the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Unclear how long his set will be or what exactly he might be performing … but we do know he’ll be there and mic’d up to sing.