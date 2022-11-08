HomePersia's Picks

Justin Bieber Set To Perform At Takeoff's Funeral

Justin Bieber Attends Logan Paul Vs KSI

Source: (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) / (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

 

Following Migos rapper Takeoff being shot and killed in Houston his funeral arrangements have been released. Monday it was announced that his funeral would  held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Friday and now we also know at least one person who may be performing in his honor. Sources say Justin Bieber will be mic’d up ready to sing! This has come as a bit of a surprise to many fans considering he doesn’t have a song with Takeoff and we never really seen a relationship being built between the two.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us JB is set to hit the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Unclear how long his set will be or what exactly he might be performing … but we do know he’ll be there and mic’d up to sing.

