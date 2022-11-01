HomeAM Clique

Chloe Bailey Performs With NC A&T Band Dancers

Chloe Have Mercy

Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Have Mercy

After many HBCU bands have recreated Chloe Bailey’s “Lawd Have Mercy,” Chloe decided to participate without singing but by giving a signature “16-count” with the Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T. It a viral video circulating on multiple social media platforms, you can see Chloe Bailey front and center with the band dancers (known as the NCAT Golden Delight) going completely off with precision and energy.

North Carolina A&T is known for their legendary homecoming better known as “GHOE” which stands with Greatest Homecoming On Earth. People from all over the world come to GHOE, most who never attended or plan to attend the University for a degree. HBCU homecomings generate the culture in full display yearly. This is just one way to show how much HBCU culture penetrates the culture in every aspect of life.

