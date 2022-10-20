Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are Officially Banned On eBay

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Jeffrey Dahmer craze is starting to get under some companies’ skin.

eBay’s not worried about its bottom line regarding Dahmer costumes and has banned the sale of them all on its auction-based platform.

The fascination behind the serial killer has been at an all-time high since Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on September 21. And with Halloween around the corner, the sale of orange jumpsuits and glasses similar to Dahmer’s has gone up, but Buzzfeed reached out to eBay to get more information on halting such buys.

“A spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the selling platform was actively removing these listings and that they were ‘prohibited,’ although some listings are still active at the time of publication,” Buzzfeed writes. “Items that have been posted on eBay include an orange jumpsuit with a mask based on actor Evan Peters’s portrayal of Dahmer in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and glasses that resemble the ones worn by Dahmer.”

eBay isn’t entirely against gory costumes, but any merchandise meant to portray individuals who committed violent crimes within the past 100 years are against its rules.

The show’s popularity has skyrocketed and led to the series becoming the second most-watched English-language original, only behind Stranger Things 4.

Companies like eBay aren’t the only parties disagreeing with the Dahmer hype; one of his victim’s mother’s recently told TMZ how triggering it is that Dahmer’s name is once again a mainstay in pop culture.

“It’s already super triggering to see a hit Netflix series about the serial killer, much less folks dressing like the killer,” Shirley Hughes reportedly told TMZ.

Her son, Tony, was deaf, non-vocal, and one of the 17 people murdered by Dahmer. Per a 1992 article from the Associated Press, Dahmer picked up Tony at a gay bar, drugged him, and cut his body into pieces — but kept the skull.

