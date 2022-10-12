AP Report: Two Fathers And A Child

JayCee is a professional Host/Correspondent, Author and Philanthropist. JayCee started her journey in the entertainment industry at the tender age of 5 years old. At the age of 7 she played drums for Image Award recipient Raven-Symoné. It wasn’t until her college years that she realized the entertainment industry was her true calling. In her Junior year of college JayCee, became the campus host at Elizabeth City State University, in North Carolina. It was there when she started hosting comedy shows and concerts which featured some of today's hottest artist. In 2015 she was featured on BET’s flagstaff show 106 & Park as the co-host “106 Nation Fan” and had the pleasure of interviewing R&B singer Keshia Cole. Following up her tv debut she was later discovered by Pat Charles, one of the original writers of 106 & Park. With her new relationship with PC, she garnered producer credits with BET Digital with Sprite, along with credits for The BET Experience and Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game. Currently, JayCee serves as the CIAA Tournament Arena and Fan Fest Host. To date, JayCee is the founder of a non-profit organization called “From Saggin' To Suited”, where she sponsors young men for their senior prom. Through this nonprofit, young men are provided with custom tailored suits, ties and other business attire along with educational sessions, college tours and fairs and workout sessions. FSTS also develops community events that promote physical, spiritual and mental health. This program is strongly built on changing the male imagery by eliminating saggin’ pants and wild hair styles in order to help eliminate one measure of racial profiling in the world. Since incorporation JayCee has sponsored a total of 16 young men and always looking to enhance more. JayCee has been awarded by Ciroc as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year; and was inducted into the 40 Under 40 Society Beta Cohort Class at her alma mater Elizabeth City State University in 2019. In 2016, JayCee published her first book; “Reality Sold Separately."JayCee is a proud alumnae of Elizabeth City State University. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Just when you thought you had heard it all, we can promise you haven’t. Today’s AP Report was sent to us by a loyal listener. Recently, on a TikTok a school secretary told a story that had our listeners in a frenzy. A mother of one daughter was recently caught between a rock and “two fathers.” The mother had been telling two guys they were the father of the five year old girl.

Recently, the mother and her “ex” best friend busted up over an unknown reason. In retaliation to the mother of the child, the best friend called both of the guys that were alleged to be the father of the young girl and told them that the daughter needed to be picked up. The best friend set up a scenario to have both of the guys meet at the school at the same time to pick up the daughter and thats when they found out about each other. Both of the guys were listed as emergency contact on the daughters school paperwork.

The mother was eventually called and had to face the music. One of the guys was arrested for hitting the mother.

While we know the mother was wrong, what about the best friend? How would you have handled this?