Home#ThePaperTrail

Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Papertrail

Source: Creative Services / iOne

Today is World Mental Health Day so it’s only right to give you some jobs that will help in mental health education and awareness!

Aspire Behavioral Connections is looking for a substance abuse counselor

APPLY HERE 

Bight Future’s Ahead is looking for a crisis response phone counselor.

APPLY HERE 

Hope Health Systems is looking for a mental health nurse.

APPLY HERE 

Sheppard Pratt is having an in person hiring event on Oct 13th they’re for mental illness, substance abuse counselors and more.

APPLY HERE 

Close