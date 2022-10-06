92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B’s 30th birthday is coming up on October 11th, and if we know anything else about the Grammy Award-winning rapper, we know she takes her birthdays seriously.

Cardi is known for her epic birthday themed-parties, and this year will be no different. The “Hot Sh*t” rapper hopped on her Twitter account to announce that her approaching birthday fete theme will be burlesque. While getting glammed up and chewing the hell out of some gum, Cardi stated, “So I will be having my birthday party on October 11th in LA, and the theme will be burlesque. I want to see sexiness. There will be a very sexy show. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be extravagant; like, hello, Cardi’s throwing it.”

Cardi went on to say that she plans to do it big because she only turns 30 once. She also announced that she will be having an audition for burlesque dancers because she wants to see “Marilyn Mon-muthaf*&^ing-roes” at her party.

If Cardi B’s fete is anything like her previous Island-themed soirée, then we know it will be a fun-filled, celebrity-packed blast! Stars like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more always come out to support the rapper when it’s time to turn up for her birthday, and we are sure this year will be no different.

We can’t wait to see what Cardi will don to her birthday party. One thing’s for sure, we know it will be luxuriously risqué! Stay tuned!

Cardi B Announces Her Upcoming 30th Birthday Party Theme On Twitter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com