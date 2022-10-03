HomeAM Clique

Kim Kardashian Must Pay $1.26 Million

The Mogul is being sued…AGAIN. Recently via social media KimK was promoting crypto currency. Now I know you’re like whats the problem. Well according to the SEC Kimmy forgot to use the hashtag #AD on her post promoting the crypto website EthereumMax website. She was paid $250,000 to post the ad. Well now she will lose not just the cost of the post but three times that of the whole promotion for not using the simple hashtag. It is reported that she is cooperating with the SEC to rectify the situation.

As for now she is ordered to pay $1.26 Million for her costly mistake of not adding the hashtag on the post.

Who knew hashtags not only help you but hurt your pockets for not using them properly or AT ALL.

