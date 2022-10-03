HomeAM Clique

AP Report: Marlon Wayans Says Nia Should Stay

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Social media is in a frenzy due to Marlon Wayans recent comments about Nia Long a recent podcast interview. Marlon stated, “If you were happy before all this happen then this one mistake shouldn’t kill the entire relationship.” Social media and our listeners had other thoughts in this regard. Some believe he should “go sit in a corner and hug himself” others believe “he’s right and she should stay and make it work.”

The other though process is that they share a 10 -year old son together. They have been engaged for seven years. The lady that Ima Udoka (Nia’s fiance) had consensual relations with is also the scheduler that moved Nia and their son to Boston recently.

What do you think about Marlon’s statement? Should Nia stay or should she leave the “MUNCH” alone.

Let us know below.

