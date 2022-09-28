7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point.

Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said a second woman was also shot in the arm. At this time, detectives are working to pull surveillance footage from the area to identify any suspects.

Additionally, three women and a man were also shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. All four victims are in stable condtion.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.