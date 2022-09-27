HomeAM Clique

Boosie's Brother Stole Yung Bleu From Him

Boosie BadAzz

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

While Boosie has said some of the wildest statements over the past couple of weeks, recently he decided to get as candid about some personal statements he wrote in his book “Cross The Tracks.”

In a recent podcast interview when Boosie was asked about his brother, Taquari Hatch, he revealed that not only do they NOT speak, but he stole $469k from him right after Boosie was released from prison from the murder charge he was facing.

Originally they only spoke through text. That dynamic changed for Boosie when he stated, “Taquari [his brother] forged his signature on a document that sent his artist at the time to EMPIRE. That artist was Yung Bleu. His brother is also listed as a writer claiming that he wrote 60% of Bleu’s catalog. Boosie also stated that he was battling his brother in court currently, to get the royalties he’s owed from Young Bleu’s start days

