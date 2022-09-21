Real Hot Girl Sh*t: Megan Thee Stallion Returning To SNL To Perform & Host

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion can now cross hosting SNL (Saturday Night Live) off her list of accomplishments.

Tuesday (Sept. 20), SNL revealed its lineup of hosts and performers for the upcoming 48th season. Megan Thee Stallion will not only be performing but will also be tasked with hosting duties on Oct. 15.

“Hosting andddd performingggg. REAL HOT GIRL SHIT.@nbcsnl tune in ALL HOTTIES,” the Houston rapper wrote in an Instagram post.

To kick the season off, Kendrick Lamar will take a break from his Big Steppers Tour to hit the SNL stage while Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller handles hosting duties.

Willow joins Brendan Gleeson, the actor who played disgraced former president Donald Trump in the Showtime original movie The Comey Rule.

This won’t be the first time either Megan Thee Stallion or Kendrick Lamar will be on SNL. Thee Stallion was on the iconic sketch comedy show in 2020 along with Chris Rock. She performed “Savage” and was joined by Young Thug to perform “Don’t Stop.”

For Lamar, this will be the third time he has been tapped to be a musical guest on SNL, but who knows, maybe we will see him in at least one skit.

The announcement of the first three hosts and performers comes on the heels of SNL alum Chris Redd announcing he will leave the show after this season. He joins the growing list of SNL talent like Pete Davidson moving on the NBC show.

SNL did announce hiring four new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, to fill the Black cast member void Chris Redd will create when he officially leaves.

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and Willow. We will be tuning in.

