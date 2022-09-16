HomeLocal

Three People Arrested After High Speed Police Chase Ends In Baltimore County

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

US-NEWS-BALTIMORE-COUNTY-TAKES-STEPS-CREATE-1-BZ

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Police announced that three suspects were apprehended after a high-speed police chase Friday morning.

According to reports, the pursuit began late Friday morning in East Baltimore. The chase ended in Baltimore County on I-83 in Timonium.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Related Stories

Raw video captured by WBAL-TV’s SkyTeam showed an occupant throwing an unknown object out of the car. Additionally, it appeared that the suspect’s vehicle also side-swiped another car causing a flat tire.

Shortly after noon, the car stopped in both Northbound lanes of I-83 and all three occupants were apprehended.

Check out the video below:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

 

 

 

Close