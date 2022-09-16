Three People Arrested After High Speed Police Chase Ends In Baltimore County

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Police announced that three suspects were apprehended after a high-speed police chase Friday morning.

According to reports, the pursuit began late Friday morning in East Baltimore. The chase ended in Baltimore County on I-83 in Timonium.

Raw video captured by WBAL-TV’s SkyTeam showed an occupant throwing an unknown object out of the car. Additionally, it appeared that the suspect’s vehicle also side-swiped another car causing a flat tire.

Shortly after noon, the car stopped in both Northbound lanes of I-83 and all three occupants were apprehended.

Check out the video below: