Baltimore School For The Arts Receives $50K Donation From Willow Smith And House of Mugler

Well, this is some great and exciting news for students!

The Baltimore School For The Arts announced a $50,000 donation from The House of Mugler and Willow Smith. Her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, is an Alumna of the shool.

In a press release on the school’s website, it states that the school was chosen for the grant and is “aimed at helping build the creative workforces next generation.”

The money will be used to provide materials and resources to over 400 students!

“I believe deeply in the mission of BSA and am thrilled Mugler will contribute to their continued growth and positive impact, which will help talented and driven young people succeed, no matter their chosen path,” Smith said in a statement.

In addition to Jada, some notable alumni of BSA include rapper Tupac Shakur, Makeba Riddick and Moses Ingram.

Mugler’s creative director and Willow plan to visit the school in the future!

“Mugler is a cultural and creative laboratory,” said Sandrine Groslier, global president Mugler fashion and fragrances, at L’Oréal, adding the brand daily tries to find new ideas, break molds and build a strong community bolstering inclusivity, diversity, self-expression and self-development.

