Usher Set To Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of “My Way” Album

Usher, Beloved Benefit

Source: Courtesy of Beloved Benefit / Beloved Benefit

Usher fans get ready the expanded version of his classic album, “My Way,”is on the way! In celebration of the iconic album 25th anniversary. There will new versions of three tracks “My Way,” “Nice & Slow,” and “You Make Me Wanna” as well as a mini-documentary and more set to all release later this week. My Way 25th Anniversary Edition drops on September 16th. In the mean time check out the sneak peek below,

