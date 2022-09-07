Mystikal Facing Life In Prison After First-Degree Rape Indictment

Mystikal may spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted on yet another sex crime charge.

The New Orleans-born rapper was indicted Wednesday (September 7) on a first-degree rape charge stemming from an alleged attack at his home on July 30. If convicted at trial, he’ll face a mandatory life sentence.

According to The Advocate, an Ascension Parish grand jury handed back the rape charge and nine other criminal charges against Mystikal (real name Michael Lawrence Tyler).

Per two indictments, he faces additional charges including single counts of simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, illegal possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The rapper’s lawyer, Joel Pearce, spoke after the indictment was handed down.

“It’s an indictment,” Peace said. “It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

Mystikal is currently being held at Ascension Parish Prison without bail. Pearce is the same attorney who represented him in a 2017 rape accusation for which he spent 18 months in jail. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges against him. Pearce has been seeking a hearing on the possibility of bail for the rapper but one hasn’t been set yet.

Tyler was arrested on July 30 after authorities accused him of attacking the woman in his home in a violent encounter the night before. During the alleged assault, he took her car keys, held her against her will, raped and strangled her and at one point, prayed with her to remove her “bad spirits.”

The drug charges were handed down after police discovered the items in his home and from additional claims by the victim who said she’d seen a white crystalline substance in the home.

Mystikal is a lifetime registered sex offender after being convicted of sexual assault and extortion of his hairdresser in 2003.

