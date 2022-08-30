Chris Rock Declines Offer To Host Oscars Next Year

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After the biggest controversy that’s ever happen at any awards show ever, Chris Rock has been speaking out in spurts. Most recently, at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, Chris announced that he has declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “During his show, Rock reportedly compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson.” Rock also said, “returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.”

Well, I guess neither Chris Rock or Will Smith will be on stage next year. Who do you think will host the Academy Awards next year? Let us know below.