Are You A “Quiet Quitter”

“Quiet Quitting” is really a thing. While it’s trending on social media most don’t know that they are actually doing it. According to The Hill, “quiet quitting doesn’t actually involve quitting at all, instead it essentially means no longer going above and beyond at your job and only doing what you are required to do.”

Resume Builder, “25% of today’s workers are ages 35 to 44 revealed they would likely practice quiet quitting.” With the pandemic creating a space for people to see how much of a balance they needed, workers no longer want to give their all to their job at the expense of their personal lives.

