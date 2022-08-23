Fans Threw Objects At Lil Wayne During Performance

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the disrespect for us. Lil Wayne was recently performing at Rolling Loud when fans started to throw things with him. Things like cell phones, towels and more was launched his direction. Lil Wayne was not feeling it at all.

In true Weezy fashion he responded saying, “This my first song. If a n***a gonna be throwing the s**t at me, I ain’t gonna do another song and I’ll get my ass right up out this motherf***a.” He also said, “It’s called respect. So, like I said, if a n***a gonna be throwing s**t a me, I don’t respect that person and give a f**k.”

These concerts are becoming unsafe for everyone. Let’s hope that this won’t become a thing at all concerts going forward.