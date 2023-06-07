Zion Williamson Announces He’s Going To Be A Girl Dad, Twitter Has Thoughts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The New Orleans Pelicans star’s partner Ahkeema released a vlog on YouTube documenting their gender reveal party.

The two are having a girl, and in the video, Williamson offered a heartwarming message to his future daughter.

“My baby, you’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you,” Williamson said. “If you don’t know nothin’ else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you — for life.”

The 22-year-old phenom didn’t post the news on any of his social channels, and at the over-the-top gender reveal celebration, he wore a shirt that read, “I’m here because I don’t want to get yelled at.”

Per usual, social media was split upon finding out that the former No.1 pick had a child on the way. Some are judging Ahkeema’s past, mentioning her child from a previous relationship, alleging that she was a stripper and mentioning she’s allegedly seven years his senior.

She seemingly responded to the critique and said she’ll be speaking on the situation tweeting, “Yup that’s me I’m not ashamed of my past are you?” Follow my YouTube channel, more videos will be posted soon.”

Ahkeema even updated her Twitter bio to reflect the slander she is getting, as it now reads, “The Most Hated BM on social media.”

While she only has a few thousand followers on Twitter, she’s much more popular on Instagram, boasting over 32,000 followers. Her grid is a mix of her life as a real estate investor and thirst traps.

The other half of the reactions are happy for Williamson seemingly finding love and bringing new life into the world, mainly because he’s only been allegedly connected to white women in the past.

Ahkeema even tweeted, “Black love is beautiful,” amid all the chatter.

See the reaction to Williamson’s addition to his family below.

