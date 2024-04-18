Listen Live
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

Published on April 18, 2024

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

In the ‘City of Brotherly Love’, these brothers loved each other, but not the ironic fate that led to this coincidental encounter.

A Philadelphia police officer is going viral from a video surfacing the internet of him arresting his alleged twin brother.

In the video you can see a man removing another man from a home in handcuffs. The two men do appear to share similarities in appearance, but there is no clear confirmation in the video that the two men are twin brothers. Aside from the detainee yelling ‘I’ll be right home!’ and ‘free food!’ while being placed in the police van, you can also hear the surrounding spectators chuckling at the encounter, finding humour in the alleged brothers reactions.

This is a developing story. There has been no information released on the arresting officer charges released for the detainee.

Check out reactions to the viral video below!

 

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

