Red Carpet Rundown: These Sexy Couples Brought Goal-Worthy Style To The NFL Honors

Just before Super Bowl LVIII, the National Football League held its annual awards presentation to celebrate the best in the American sport on February 8. Dubbed ‘NFL Honors,’ the event recognizes every play, every pass, and every tackle made by committed players in the league.

At the center of the sports ceremony are coveted awards presented to outstanding individuals across various categories. Among the most prestigious is the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, which recognizes the player who has significantly impacted their team’s success throughout the season. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class inductees are also looked forward to each year.

The NFL Honors is a time of opulence, recognition, and celebration. And this year’s Vegas edition was just that. Cameras spotted celebrity football fans such as Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, and Flava Flav in attendance. And the night was filled with surprising presentations, sports celebrity appearances, and, of course, goal-worthy style.

The NFL Honors brought out goal-worthy styles – from celebs and sexy league couples.

While we gagged over ‘fits from Issa, who wore a colorful suit from, and Janelle, who turned heads in a couture mini dress from, the NFL players (and their plus ones) had our attention. Some of the sexiest in the league, these couples defined red carpet style.

Dazzling at the event included Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiance, Sharelle Rosado; Mike Tomlin and his wife, Kiya Tomlin; Tyrann Mathieu and his fiance, Sydni Paige Russell; and Terry McLaurin and his fiance, Caitlin Winfrey. The NFL couples complimented each other in their own way. Some chose to wear matching monochromatic black formal fits. Others rocked the same aesthetic, such as velvet, lighter colors, or cool eyewear. Both #couple and #couture goals, we loved seeing the variety of fits.

The NFL honored the best of the best in the league, and now we’re recognizing the best in fashion. See our gallery of looks below.

