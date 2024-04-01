Get Ready Baltimore Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
Get Ready Baltimore Barbz!
Gag City is stopping in Baltimore in less than 24 hours and we want to be prepared for the Queen’s arrivial! 💕
Below is the set list for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour courtesy of Setlist.Fm so you can ensure there aren’t any slip-ups in your rapping on show night!
1. I’m the Best (Shortened)
4. Hard White (Shortened)
8. Big Difference (Shortened)
20. Roman’s Revenge (Shortened)
23. Right Thru Me (Shortened)
25. Here I Am (Shortened)
27. Nicki Hendrix (Shortened)
28. Super Freaky Girl (Shortened)
30. Pink Friday Girls (Shortened)
32. The Night Is Still Young (Shortened)