Get Ready Baltimore Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List

Published on April 1, 2024

Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Get Ready Baltimore Barbz!

Gag City is stopping in Baltimore in less than 24 hours and we want to be prepared for the Queen’s arrivial! 💕

Below is the set list for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour courtesy of Setlist.Fm so you can ensure there aren’t any slip-ups  in your rapping on show night!

1. I’m the Best (Shortened)

2. Barbie Dangerous

3. FTCU

4. Hard White (Shortened)

5. Press Play

6. Win Again (Shortened)

7. We Go Up (Shortened)

8. Big Difference (Shortened)

9. Beep Beep

10. Pink Birthday

11. Feeling Myself

12. Favorite (Shortened)

13. Cowgirl

14. High School

15. Needle

16. Ganja Burn

17. Chun-Li

18. Red Ruby Da Sleeze

19. Barbie World

20. Roman’s Revenge (Shortened)

21. Monster

22. Fallin 4 U

23. Right Thru Me (Shortened)

24. Save Me (Shortened)

25. Here I Am (Shortened)

26. Let Me Calm Down

27. Nicki Hendrix (Shortened)

28. Super Freaky Girl (Shortened)

29. Anaconda (Shortened)

30. Pink Friday Girls (Shortened)

31. Super Bass

32. The Night Is Still Young (Shortened)

33. Moment For Life

34. Starships

35. Everybody (Encore)

