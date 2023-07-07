Listen Live
The Urban One Baltimore Business in Focus Spotlight Series – Presented by Fulton Bank

Business in Focus Spotlight Series Presented by Fulton Bank
  • Date/time: July 12th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
Join Porkchop as we throw the spotlight on prominent African American business leaders in the Baltimore area who are pushing the business community forward in their respective disciplines. This Month’s Featured Guest:  Dawnita Brown, Founder/CEO of Hey Caregiver!

Don’t miss it – Wednesday, July 12th, 7pm on the 92Q FB PageRadio One Baltimore Youtube and 92Q.com!

Presented by Fulton Bank!

