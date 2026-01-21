Minorities & Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026

Join Persia Nicole from 92Q and Konan from Magic 95.9 for “Minorities and Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026” Tuesday, Jan 27th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Rebecca Denison

RD, LDN, CDE,

Doctor of Integrated Medicine

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Reena Smith

MSW, LCSW-C, Clinical social worker

Sheppard Pratt’s Towson hospital

Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit

Gertie Wilson

Mental Health Advocate

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)