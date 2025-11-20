Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Minorities and Mental Health: Sobriety During the Holidays

Add to Calendar

Minorities and Mental Health - Sobriety for the Holidays
  • Date/time: Nov 25, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Join Persia Nicole from 92Q and Ryan Da Lion from Magic 95.9 for a special Town Hall Event: “Minorities and Mental Health: Sobriety During the Holidays” Tuesday, November 25th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and 92Q.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Anjalissa Johnson
LCADC/MAC/SAP
Addictions Counselor
Sheppard Pratt’s Outpatient Addiction Services

Joy Binion
Public Health Expert & Mental Health Advocate
NAMI Maryland

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Key Bridge Rebuild Delayed to 2030 as Costs Surge Past $5B

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore City Hall
283 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Music

Duke Deuce’s ‘Rebirth’: Music with a Message

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Local

Lamar Jackson’s Return Powers Ravens’ 28-6 Win Over Dolphins

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close