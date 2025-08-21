Minorities and Mental Health: Shining a Light On Hope – Supporting Adolescent Mental Health

- Date/time: Aug 26, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Join 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Konan from Magic 95.9 for a special Town Hall Event: “Shining a Light on Hope: Preventing Suicide and Supporting Adolescent Mental Health” Tuesday, August 26th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and 92Q.com
Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!
Featured panelists include:
Dr. Chad Lennon, MD
Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
Sheppard Pratt
Mary Lawal
Youth Mental Health Activist
Global Speaker
Suicide Prevention Advocate
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital