Minorities and Mental Health: Shining a Light On Hope – Supporting Adolescent Mental Health

Minorities and Mental Health - Shining a Light on Hope: Preventing Suicide and Supporting Adolescent Mental Health
  • Date/time: Aug 26, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Join 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Konan from Magic 95.9 for a special Town Hall Event: “Shining a Light on Hope: Preventing Suicide and Supporting Adolescent Mental Health” Tuesday, August 26th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and 92Q.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Dr. Chad Lennon, MD
Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
Sheppard Pratt

Mary Lawal
Youth Mental Health Activist
Global Speaker
Suicide Prevention Advocate

