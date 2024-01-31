“Matters of the Heart” – Presented by University of Maryland Midtown Medical Center

- Date/time: Feb 21, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGiLHiGsYGI
Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they discuss Conditions and Lifestyle Factors that Impact Heart Health
Wednesday, Feb 21st, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com
Featured Panelists:
Gregory Lalonde, MD
Primary Care Physician
Reyaz Haque, MD
President, UMMC Midtown
Asst Prof of Medicine, Division of Cardiology
UM School of Medicine
