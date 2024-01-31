Listen Live
“Matters of the Heart” – Presented by University of Maryland Midtown Medical Center

Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they discuss Conditions and Lifestyle Factors that Impact Heart Health

Wednesday, Feb 21st, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com

Featured Panelists:
Gregory Lalonde, MD
Primary Care Physician

Reyaz Haque, MD
President, UMMC Midtown
Asst Prof of Medicine, Division of Cardiology
UM School of Medicine

