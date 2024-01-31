“Matters of the Heart” – Presented by University of Maryland Midtown Medical Center

Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they discuss Conditions and Lifestyle Factors that Impact Heart Health

Wednesday, Feb 21st, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page , Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com

Featured Panelists:

Gregory Lalonde, MD

Primary Care Physician

Reyaz Haque, MD

President, UMMC Midtown

Asst Prof of Medicine, Division of Cardiology

UM School of Medicine