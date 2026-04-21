Konan Livestream with Second Chance Behavioral Health Services

- Date/time: Apr 22
The substance abuse epidemic battle is being fought diligently by companies that care, like Second Chance Behavioral Health Services!
Help is truly on the way!! SCBHS is a mental health facility that offers intensive outpatient and outpatient substance abuse, psychiatric rehabilitation services. Call today at 410-505-0013.
Join Konan for a special LIVESTREAM event on Wednesday, April 22nd at 2pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!
Visit Second Chance Behavioral Health Services online at www.secondchancebhs.com
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