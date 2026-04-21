Konan Livestream with Second Chance Behavioral Health Services

The substance abuse epidemic battle is being fought diligently by companies that care, like Second Chance Behavioral Health Services!

Help is truly on the way!! SCBHS is a mental health facility that offers intensive outpatient and outpatient substance abuse, psychiatric rehabilitation services. Call today at 410-505-0013.

Join Konan for a special LIVESTREAM event on Wednesday, April 22nd at 2pm on the 92Q Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!

Visit Second Chance Behavioral Health Services online at www.secondchancebhs.com