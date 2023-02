FRI FEB 24TH 11:00AM – 8:00PM

SAT FEB 25th 8:00AM-8:00PM

Live Music Performances; Over 40 Vendors; CIAA Cheer Competition and more!

Baltimore Convention Center

—————————————–

CIAA Fan Fest

Sat 2/25 Super Saturday – 8am-12pm

Sat 2/25 CIAA Fan Fest 12-8pm