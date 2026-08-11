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Charm City Live

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Charm City Live logo on a vibrant pink background
  • Date/time: Sep 5, 12:00pm to 9:00pm
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Baltimore is ready to welcome the 5th Annual Charm City Live on Saturday, September 5, 2026! Charm City Live is a free, one-day festival presented by the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The festival brings thousands of residents and visitors together for a day of live music, food, local businesses, family activities, and community engagement in the heart of downtown Baltimore.

  • Performances by national artists Case and Boyz II Men
  • DJ sets by Porkchop, DJ Tanz, DJ Keebee, and Uncle E

In addition to nationally recognized artists, Charm City Live will feature local performers, food vendors, retail merchants, community organizations, City resources, a Kids Zone, and a hiring fair connecting residents with employment opportunities in Baltimore City government.

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