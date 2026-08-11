Baltimore is ready to welcome the 5th Annual Charm City Live on Saturday, September 5, 2026! Charm City Live is a free, one-day festival presented by the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The festival brings thousands of residents and visitors together for a day of live music, food, local businesses, family activities, and community engagement in the heart of downtown Baltimore.



Performances by national artists Case and Boyz II Men

DJ sets by Porkchop, DJ Tanz, DJ Keebee, and Uncle E

In addition to nationally recognized artists, Charm City Live will feature local performers, food vendors, retail merchants, community organizations, City resources, a Kids Zone, and a hiring fair connecting residents with employment opportunities in Baltimore City government.