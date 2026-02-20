Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Building Up The Health of the Community – Taking Care of Your Heart

Add to Calendar

Building Up The Health of the Community - Taking Care of Your Heart
  • Date/time: Feb 24, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
92Q Listen Live

Join Porkchop for a special LIVE Stream broadcast Tuesday, February 24th at 7pm!

“Building Up The Health of the Community – “Taking Care of Your Heart” – Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.

Hosted by Porkchop

w/ Guest Panelist:
Darrell Rubin, MD,
Cardiologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Watch LIVE Tuesday, February 24th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close