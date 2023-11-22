Building Up The Health Of The Community: Flu, Cold & Covid – Remedies To Protect Yourself

- Date/time: Nov 29
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/1597277974346753
Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they examine ways to protect yourself and your family, including when to see your primary care provider vs urgent care or the emergency room.
Special LIVE Stream broadcast Wednesday, Nov 29th at 7pm! Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.
Panelists include:
Dr. Jeffrey Gerbino, MD
Medical Director of Midtown Health Center Primary Care
Sarah Williams, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine,
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
The University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Watch LIVE Wednesday, Nov 29th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com!
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Get Well Soon: K Camp Issues Heartfelt Message To Fans Announcing Vocal Surgery
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Cassie & Sean Diddy Combs Settle Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, X Reacts
-
Bad, Bad Boy: Cassie Files Lawsuit On Diddy For Years Of Alleged Sexual And Physical Abuse
-
Register For Your Chance To Win $300 For Your Car Note!
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!