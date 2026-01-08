Bruno Mars Brings The Romantic Tour to the DMV on May 2

Global superstar Bruno Mars is bringing the smooth vibes and timeless hits to the DMV with The Romantic Tour, set for Saturday, May 2 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Known for electrifying performances and chart-topping love anthems, Mars is expected to deliver a night filled with soulful vocals, high-energy showmanship, and unforgettable moments for fans.

Adding even more flavor to the night, Anderson .Paak will take on DJ duties as DJ Pee.Wee, while Leon Thomas joins the lineup to set the romantic tone. With a powerhouse lineup and a stadium-sized production, the May 2 show promises to be one of the most talked-about concerts of the year in the region.