B’More in 2024 – Get Physically and Mentally Fit, Presented by Sheppard Pratt

Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they talk about mental Health Goals for 2024 – Presented by Sheppard Pratt, LIVE on Tuesday, Jan 16th at 7pm!

Watch LIVE Tuesday, Jan 16th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page , Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com.

Guests include:

Dr. Chad Lennon,

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Sheppard Pratt

Pat Bien-Aime

Personal Trainer, Lifetime Fitness

and Owner, Balrun LLC

Rebecca Denison, RD. LDN, CDCES

Registered Dietitian

Greater Baltimore Medical Center.