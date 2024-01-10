Listen Live
B'More in 2024 – Get Physically and Mentally Fit, Presented by Sheppard Pratt

BMore in 2024 - Get Physically and Mentally Fit Presented by Sheppard Pratt
  • Date/time: Jan 16, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and 92Q.com

Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they talk about mental Health Goals for 2024 – Presented by Sheppard Pratt, LIVE on Tuesday, Jan 16th at 7pm!

Watch LIVE Tuesday, Jan 16th, 7pm on the 92Q Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and 92Q.com.

 

Guests include:

Dr. Chad Lennon,
Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
Sheppard Pratt

Pat Bien-Aime
Personal Trainer, Lifetime Fitness
and Owner, Balrun LLC

Rebecca Denison, RD. LDN, CDCES
Registered Dietitian
Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

