ARTSCAPE 2026





Artscape is the nation’s largest free outdoor arts festival, bringing together interactive visual art exhibits, live music performances, poetry workshops, and street dance showcases.

The festival serves as a vibrant celebration of creativity, community engagement, and cultural innovation, offering a dynamic space for artists and audiences to connect through artistic expression.

Join us Memorial Day weekend for an unforgettable celebration of art, music, and culture in the heart of Baltimore.

Click here for more info!