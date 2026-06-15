Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

AFRAM 50

Add to Calendar

Colorful abstract cityscape with "50 AFRANZ" text in the center against a black background.
  • Date/time: Jun 19, 3:00pm to Jun 21, 9:00pm
92Q Listen Live

Celebrate AFRAM’s 50th Anniversary! One of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast once again returns to Druid Hill Park over Juneteenth weekend.

This free, family-oriented celebration of Baltimore’s African American heritage includes music, entertainers, children’s activities, African drumming, carnival mask-making and more. 

Click here for more info.

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close