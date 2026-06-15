- Date/time: Jun 19, 3:00pm to Jun 21, 9:00pm
Celebrate AFRAM’s 50th Anniversary! One of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast once again returns to Druid Hill Park over Juneteenth weekend.
This free, family-oriented celebration of Baltimore’s African American heritage includes music, entertainers, children’s activities, African drumming, carnival mask-making and more.
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