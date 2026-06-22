Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster
Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster
The 2026 World Cup is bringing fresh excitement as Team USA steps onto the global stage with a roster that blends experienced leaders, rising talent, and breakout stars from top leagues around the world.
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As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see who made the final squad and which players will carry the nation’s hopes deep into the tournament. From defensive anchors to attacking playmakers, this group represents one of the most dynamic and balanced U.S. teams in recent memory—ready to test itself against the best in the world.
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MATT TURNER
Goalkeeper
Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.
SERGIÑO DEST
Defender
Hometown: Almere, Netherlands
CHRIS RICHARDS
Defender
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
TYLER ADAMS
Midfielder
Hometown: Wappingers Falls, N.Y.
ANTONEE ROBINSON
Defender
Hometown: Liverpool, England
AUSTON TRUSTY
Defender
Hometown: Media, Pa.
GIO REYNA
Midfielder
Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.
WESTON MCKENNIE
Midfielder
Hometown: Little Elm, Texas
RICARDO PEPI
Forward
Hometown: El Paso, Texas
CHRISTIAN PULISIC
Forward
Hometown: Hershey, Pa.
BRENDEN AARONSON
Forward
Hometown: Medford, N.J
MILES ROBINSON
Defender
Hometown: Arlington, Mass.
TIM REAM
Defender
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
SEBASTIAN BERHALTER
Midfielder
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
CRISTIAN ROLDAN
Midfielder
Hometown: Pico Rivera, Calif.
ALEX FREEMAN
Defender
Hometown: Plantation, Fla.
MALIK TILLMAN
Midfielder
Hometown: Furth, Germany
MAX ARFSTEN
Defender
Hometown: Fresno, Calif.
HAJI WRIGHT
Forward
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
FOLARIN BALOGUN
Forward
Hometown: London, England
TIMOTHY WEAH
Forward
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
MARK MCKENZIE
Defender
Hometown: New York City, N.Y.
JOE SCALLY
Defender
Hometown: Lake Grove, N.Y.
MATT FREESE
Goalkeeper
Hometown: Wayne, Pa.
CHRIS BRADY
Goalkeeper
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
ALEJANDRO ZENDEJAS
Forward
Hometown: El Paso, Texas
Who’s On Team USA? Full 2026 USA World Cup Roster was originally published on blackamericaweb.com