Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL Following Investigation

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens

Source: N/A / n/a

 It looks like Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers is cleared and ready to hit the field! Following an investigation into violation of the personal conduct policy the NFL cleared Zay of any violations due to the lack of evidence. Earlier this year an alleged assault complaint was filed against Flowers and later suspended without any charges

The NFL released a statement Thursday saying,

“Following a review, the NFL concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activities that violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

“There will be no action taken by the league and Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”

More from 92 Q
Trending
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL Following Investigation

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Lowlands Festival 2015
Celebrity

New Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Surfaces Online

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close