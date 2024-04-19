Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL Following Investigation

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers is cleared and ready to hit the field! Following an investigation into violation of the personal conduct policy the NFL cleared Zay of any violations due to the lack of evidence. Earlier this year an alleged assault complaint was filed against Flowers and later suspended without any charges

The NFL released a statement Thursday saying,

“Following a review, the NFL concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activities that violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

“There will be no action taken by the league and Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”