Listen Live
National

Major 911 Outages In 4 States Leave Millions Without Emergency Contact

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Michigan State University Shooting

Source: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Major 911 outages were reported in 4 states, leaving millions unable to contact authorities Wednesday night. These outages were reported in Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas. Law enforcement officials say so far there’s no indication that the outages were caused by a cyberattack or other malicious act.

NBC reports,

While the Federal Communications Commission continues to investigate, the outages appear to be related to Lumen Technologies, a spokesperson for the communications and telecom company said.

Related Stories

On Wednesday, some customers in Nevada, South Dakota and Nebraska “experienced an outage” when a third-party company, unrelated to Lumen, “physically cut our fiber” while “installing a light pole,” company spokesperson Mark Molzen said.

More from 92 Q
Trending
Michigan State University Shooting
National

Major 911 Outages In 4 States Leave Millions Without Emergency Contact

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close