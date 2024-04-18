Major 911 Outages In 4 States Leave Millions Without Emergency Contact

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Major 911 outages were reported in 4 states, leaving millions unable to contact authorities Wednesday night. These outages were reported in Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas. Law enforcement officials say so far there’s no indication that the outages were caused by a cyberattack or other malicious act.

NBC reports,

While the Federal Communications Commission continues to investigate, the outages appear to be related to Lumen Technologies, a spokesperson for the communications and telecom company said.

On Wednesday, some customers in Nevada, South Dakota and Nebraska “experienced an outage” when a third-party company, unrelated to Lumen, “physically cut our fiber” while “installing a light pole,” company spokesperson Mark Molzen said.