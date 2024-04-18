Listen Live
Kanye West Named Suspect In Battery Case

Published on April 18, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ye is reportedly in the middle of some legal drama, after allegedly punching a man in the face. He has been named suspect in a battery report, after sources say he assaulted a man that allegedly grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori.

TMZ reports,

A rep for Kanye West says,

“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

They add, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

