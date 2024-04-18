Kanye West Named Suspect In Battery Case

Ye is reportedly in the middle of some legal drama, after allegedly punching a man in the face. He has been named suspect in a battery report, after sources say he assaulted a man that allegedly grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori.
TMZ reports,
A rep for Kanye West says,
“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”
They add, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”
-
Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: "This Your Last Day Playing Dumb"
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked
-
Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words