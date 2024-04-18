Kanye West Named Suspect In Battery Case

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ye is reportedly in the middle of some legal drama, after allegedly punching a man in the face. He has been named suspect in a battery report, after sources say he assaulted a man that allegedly grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori.

TMZ reports,

A rep for Kanye West says, “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”