MTA To Offer Free Rides Of Earth Day

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of Earth Day, The Maryland Transit Administration will be offering free rides on Monday.

The free rides include all MTA transit services — bus, light rail, metro subway, MARC Train and Commuter Bus. Mobility passengers will also get to ride for free.

“Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations and transit is critical to that effort,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “There has never been a better time to try transit and decrease your carbon footprint.”

The hope is to limit car transportation in Maryland!