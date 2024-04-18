Listen Live
Local

MTA To Offer Free Rides Of Earth Day

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland, Virginia and the District issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, joining a growing list of states and cities mandating broad, enforceable restrictions on where residents can go in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

In honor of Earth Day, The Maryland Transit Administration will be offering free rides on Monday.

The free rides include all MTA transit services — bus, light rail, metro subway, MARC Train and Commuter Bus. Mobility passengers will also get to ride for free.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

“Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations and transit is critical to that effort,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “There has never been a better time to try transit and decrease your carbon footprint.”

The hope is to limit car transportation in Maryland!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Lowlands Festival 2015
Celebrity

New Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Surfaces Online

Politics

Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?

Sports

Vanessa Bryant Blesses Los Angeles Dodgers With Special Player Edition Kobe 6 Sneakers

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close