YoungBoy Never Broke Again was apprehended in Utah

Published on April 17, 2024

Day N Night

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was apprehended in Utah on Tuesday, facing allegations of identity fraud, forgery, and other charges, as reported by WBRZ. Despite being under house arrest, he was taken into custody by local authorities.

While details on the arrest are scarce, public jail records accessed by Complex indicated that the artist, known for his work on “Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain,” was detained by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The charges against him include a pattern of unlawful activity, attempting to obtain drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Complex has reached out to a representative for YoungBoy Never Broke Again for comment, as well as to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Last July, YoungBoy expressed how being on house arrest made him feel “so unhealthy” in an update shared on his cat Neon’s Instagram account.

Months later, his lawyer, James P. Manasseh, revealed in court documents that the artist had been grappling with “great anxiety, depression, loss of weight, and sleep.”

